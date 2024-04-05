Global sensation aespa is dominating the landscape. Over the past few years, this talented group comprised of women singers has been slaying the game, with fresh new sounds and innovative grooves. And tonight (April 4), the women-powered K-Pop group has shared their new single, “Die Trying,” from upcoming original movie Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

On “Die Trying,” the group collaborates with EDM powerhouse artist Tokimonsta, who, at the helm of the song’s production, creates sounds launching the ladies into a new level of power. Tokimonsta delivers a hypnotic, bouncy beat, captivating what sounds like what reaching new heights of power feels like.

“See me goin’ psycho / Someone tell me what’s it gonna take / Coming out the gate, I’m a rockstar / I eliminate the imposters / We the last ones on the roster / Never wave a white flag out die trying,” sings the group on the song’s chorus.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver was directed by Zack Snyder and picks up where Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire left off. The original movie premiered in December 2023.

You can listen to “Die Trying” above.

