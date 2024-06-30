Now, fans of the budding entertainers are desperate to know should they begin picking out a couple name. Or chalk the encounter up to professional networking? Continue below for more details.

Summer is the season of sun, fun, and flings. Following recent reports, it appears Gracie Abrams heard that message loud and clear. Yesterday (June 29), the “ Us ” singer was spotted having a cozy lunch with Paul Mescal in London.

Are Gracie Abrams And Paul Mescal Dating?

Today (June 30), TMZ shared photos of Abrams and Mescal dining at BRAT Restaurant. According to sources, the pair gave off subtle signs of a budding relationship, including sharing small meals and intimate physical exchanges. However, this isn’t the first time Mescal has been linked with another celebrity due to his kind demeanor.

In March, the public went crazy after rumors that Mescal and Ayo Edebiri were potentially an item. As of now, that reports hasn’t produced any proof. At one point, Mescal was even linked to Natalie Portman.

With neither party talking, and Mescal’s vow (in Vanity Fair) to never speak about his personal life in the public following his supposed rough split from Phoebe Bridgers, it is hard to tell.

A quick glance at Abrams’ Instagram following list will show that she is tied to both Bridgers and Mescal’s sister and singer, Nell Mescal. So, to air on the side of caution, it Abrams and Mescal could very well just be good friends.

In short, only time and further detective work will uncover this mystery.