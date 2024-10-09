In September, Saturday Night Live announced a stacked slate of hosts and musical guests for upcoming episodes. The new season, the show’s milestone 50th, kicked off last month, and this weekend will bring an episode hosted by Ariana Grande, with musical guest Stevie Nicks. Ahead of the show, Grande has referenced her role in the upcoming Wicked movie in a promo video.

The video starts with an establishing shot of a building before cutting to Grande, saying to people off-camera, “Guys, I’m so excited to be hosting this week, but before we start, I just want to say, I would really prefer to not to anything Wicked– or Wizard Of Oz-related. The video then cuts to a shot of four SNL cast members, dressed as the Cowardly Lion, Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man. After an awkward pause, Andrew Dismukes (in Tin Man garb) asks, “May we come back in one hour?” Grande approves and the four cast members awkwardly shuffle out of the room.

Grande has a rich history with SNL. She made her first appearance almost exactly ten years ago, as a musical guest on the September 27, 2014 episode. She was then both host and musical guest on March 12, 2016. Grande returned as a musical guest earlier this year, on March 9.

