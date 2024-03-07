It’s always fun when someone shows up unannounced in a movie, like when Lindsay Lohan showed up in the new Mean Girls movie, or when John Cena appeared in just about any of his films. But it can be nerve-wracking when somebody arrives unannounced in real life, because then that could potentially cause confrontation, and actors aren’t good at that kind of stuff. Good thing Jennifer Coolidge is universally loved enough to show up just about anywhere!

The White Lotus actress appeared at the pre-Oscars Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which was co-chaired by Zendaya, Annie Lennox and Helen Hunt, though she made it clear that she wasn’t exactly invited to the event. Luckily, she was welcomed with open arms.

Coolidge appeared on stage to say, “I am sort of an imposter here tonight,” the “White Lotus” star told the crowd. “I am just staying in the hotel. I didn’t know about this. I didn’t know it existed. I didn’t know how incredible [it is]. I got in on this in a sneaky little way,” she said before offering up some compliments. “I just want you to know I am so impressed. And I am going to give some money tonight. I made great friends.”

The actress then presented Donatella Versace with the 2024 Game Changer Honor in recognition of her service to the global LGBTQ community, which is ironic considering Coolidge’s history. The lesson here is that you can show up anywhere if you have enough confidence!

