Ever since it was announced that none other than Ariana Grande would be replacing Nick Jonas as a judge on The Voice, Ari and fellow judge Kelly Clarkson have become fast friends. There was that time they teamed up to give Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” the proper dual cover it deserves, and it looks like Ariana is always having fun when she’s with her new coworkers. And what could be more fun than getting into a diva medley face off? During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s segment “That’s My Jam,” Ari and Kelly went head to head singing snippets from famous diva bangers.

Since this happened last week when plenty of people were already completely checked out for the holiday, and maybe even traveling since that wasn’t really an option last year, I’m posting it now so everyone can see what happens when Ari tackles a little bit of Britney. Coming on the heels of the announcement that Britney is finally free of the conservatorship that ruled her life for years, Ari happily launched into “Oops I Did It Again” when that track came up on the wheel. She even remembers all the dance moves to the song, and does Britney proud with the snippet. Check it out above, along with Ari’s take on Cher and Kelly’s take on Shania, plus many more.