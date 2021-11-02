Ariana Grande has been a fixture on the current season of The Voice, as she is serving as a judge on the singing competition show. Ed Sheeran is also on the new season, acting as a Mega Mentor to the show’s contestants. As Sheeran gave advice to the singers on Grande’s team, Grande found herself in a position to make a self-deprecating joke, and she went for it.

One of the contestants, Sasha Allen, gushed to Sheeran about his lyricism, saying, “You are, like, top two songwriting inspirations. Like, the reason I started writing songs.” Grande responded to being excluded from the compliment with a playful jab at her hit 2016 single “Side To Side,” saying, “I’m a bit offended that ‘Boy, you got me walking side to side’ didn’t earn me a spot as top lyricist.

Grande previously shared her thoughts about how enjoyable it was to film the show, writing on Instagram, “hello and screaming !!!! cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice !!! it’s ….. the most ridiculous and fun. i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet. but yes ! tomorrow ! first promo. i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. i can’t say anything else. but… simply cannot wait til we get started.”

