Ariana Grande’s 2020 album Positions is the gift that keeps on giving. Of course, the early title track has still been hanging around the chart in the Billboard top 10, but it’s a follow-up track, “34 + 35” — and its subsequent remix featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion — that has been keeping Ari on the radar. Perhaps realizing this, or just wanting to let a few more songs out of the vault, Grande opted to release a deluxe edition of Positions this Friday, and revealed the new tracklist earlier this week.

The tracklist revealed that along with the “34 + 35” remix, we’ll be getting new four songs called “Someone Like U (Interlude),” “Test Drive,” “Worst Behavior” and “Main Thing.” (Now, if that third one is a Drake cover, I will officially be more impressed with Ari than I’ve ever been.) Along with the news, Grande further teased fans today by releasing a tiny snippet of “Someone Like U” on Twitter.

Based on the few seconds we get, it’s a synthy, sparkling pop track with a burst of horns right at the end — meaning it fits right in with the tone of the original album. Keep your eyes peeled for more hints and previews on Ari’s social before the new versions of the album finally drops tomorrow night.