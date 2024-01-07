There are a lot of big albums coming out in 2024; Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX are just a few of the artists on Uproxx’s most anticipated projects of 2024. Another big one is Ariana Grande. Around the end of the year, the musician will be promoting the film version of Wicked, which is slated to hit theaters on Thanksgiving. She’s also working on new music.

On Sunday, January 7, Grande made a big announcement on Instagram about her forthcoming single, “Yes, And?” The caption reveals the song will arrive sooner than expected, hitting streaming services this Friday, January 12.

Not much else is known about Grande’s highly-anticipated track. However, based on those tagged in the image, Grande appears to be working with longtime collaborator Katia Temkin on the song’s visual component. As for the track’s producer, Grande seems to have enlisted Ilya Salmanzadeh, who was also behind her holiday song, “Santa Tell Me.”

Last year, Grande surprised fans by teaming up with The Weeknd for “Die For You (Remix).” The track quickly shot to the top of the music charts. With “Yes, And?” being her first solo release since 2021, this record is sure to do the same.

“Yes, And?” is due out 1/12 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.