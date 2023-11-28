Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel have been dating for a little while now, and they’re ready to take things to the next level: Today (November 28), Charli announced that she and Daniel just got engaged.

She shared the news with a photo gallery on Instagram, captioned, “charli xcx and george daniel f*cking for life!!!” The first of the three photos is of the two kissing as Daniel dips Charli (strategically holding her up by her butt). The second photo shows off the ring, and the third of them sitting around at some other point in the proposal evening.

Some recognizable figures hopped in the comments to offer their congratulations, including Dua Lipa (“aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! [heart emojis] congratulations lovebirds!!!!!”), Muna (“yes!!!!!!!!!!”), Kim Petras (“skeeeyeeee”), Shygirl (“Congrats!!! We Love love ! [heart emoji]”), Kelly Lee Owens (“Yesssssss”), Paris Hilton (a pair of heart-eyed emojis), and Arlo Parks (a quartet of crying emojis).

The news is still pretty fresh, so at the moment, we don’t know how the proposal went down or any other details like that. The two were first linked in early 2022, and Charli confirmed the relationship that May.

