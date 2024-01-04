Ariana Grande November 2023
Ariana Grande Fans Are Convinced She Subtly Revealed The Title Of Her Next Single

For the first time in a while, there has been some serious buzz around potential new music from Ariana Grande, who hasn’t released an album since 2020’s Positions. Now, fans think they’ve figured out the title of Grande’s next single, thanks to Grande herself.

Recently, she was spotted sporting a sweatshirt that read, “yes, and?.” As some have noted, she did the same thing before releasing “No More Tears Left To Cry,” so it seems to some that Grande could be dropping a song called “Yes, And?” in the not-too-distant future.

Also cited as evidence bolstering the theory is the fact that celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, who took the circulating photos of Grande in the sweatshirt, liked some tweets about the potential title.

Towards the end of 2023, Grande recapped her year in a post shared on social media, calling 2023 “one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life.” In another post from around the same time, Grande shared photos of herself in a recording studio and wrote, “see you next year,” which sure seems like a clear indication that new music in on the way in 2024. There have also been signs that Grande was working on a new music video recently.

