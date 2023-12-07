Ariana Grande was perhaps the biggest pop star in the world when she released her two latest albums, 2019’s Thank U, Next and 2020’s Positions: In 2019, she became the first artist in 50 years to have the top 3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 (Drake and Taylor Swift have both since matched and surpassed that feat, by the way), and Positions did a good job at riding the Thank U, Next momentum.

Except for the odd single here and there, though, Grande has been mostly quiet since then (although two of those “odd singles,” remixes of The Weekend’s “Save Your Tears” and “Die For You,” went No. 1). That’s because she’s been busy, primarily with working on a Wicked film adaptation. She’s been totally focused on that, so much so that in 2022, she said she wouldn’t start work on a new album until she was finished with Wicked.

All of that preamble was to set up the following news: Grande is back in the studio and fans are losing it.

In an uncaptioned Instagram post shared today (December 7), Grande shared some photos and videos of herself in a recording studio, sitting in front of a mixing board and computers. People, of course, were excited, including some familiar faces.

Victoria Monét commented, “She’s HOME!!!” Ty Dolla Sign wrote, “She backkkk.” It seems Cynthia Erivo has even heard some of Grande’s new material, as she commented, “Love you sweetheart, no one is ready, I’m so freaking proud of you!! This project is so freaking special!!!”

Grande became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) following her post, so check out some tweet reactions below.

ariana went through divorce, homewrecking and cheating allegations…we’re getting a classic album pic.twitter.com/9nM76XpAmD — zoe (@zxebella) December 7, 2023

if ariana is going around letting her peers listen to the music it only means that the album is DONE HUNNY. pic.twitter.com/om8vvpFAZx — noah (@bloodlineprint) December 7, 2023