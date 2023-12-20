Here’s what to know about if there will be a video to go along with it.

Ariana Grande has been on a bit of a musical hiatus, as she was filming in the Wicked movie. However, over the past few weeks, it seems her return is in the works. A few days ago, she posted to Instagram to share some photos of herself working in the studio , and even fellow musicians were thrilled for her to drop some new music .

Is Ariana Grande Shooting A New Music Video?

Grande’s fans have questions about her recent social media activity, which seems to suggest that she might be working on a new music video. The pop star followed director Christian Breslauer on Instagram, whose past credits include SZA’s “Kill Bill” video and Doja Cat’s “Demons.” Grande was also spotted adding a bunch of dancers to her following list — raising speculation about if they are in the video.

👀 ariana recently followed director christian breslauer on instagram. he’s directed music videos like “kill bill” by sza, “die for you” by the weeknd, “demons” by doja cat and many more. she also followed a group of dancers. pic.twitter.com/oYutfPnU2v — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) December 20, 2023

However, the rumors haven’t stopped there. A photographer named Diggzy had captured some photos of Grande, and he added a video slate emoji in the caption. Fans were interested in what it could mean and went on to ask if there was a music video in the works. Although Diggzy didn’t directly respond to their questions, he did appear to confirm it by liking two of the fan comments.

Photographer Diggzy seemingly confirms Ariana Grande was shooting a music video by liking comments under photos he took of her in New York. pic.twitter.com/LRUhiZXEDJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 20, 2023

Hopefully fans will find out what it might mean soon.