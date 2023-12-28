Will Ariana Grande’s New Album Come Out In 2024?

On Wednesday, December 27, Grande posted an Instagram carousel captioned, “see you next year [heart].” The teasing was ten-fold:

Photos of Grande in the studio

One photo of promotional material, featuring a lip kit from her R.E.M. Beauty with a close-up photo of Grande’s red lips and a hand-written note reading, “See you next year”

A muted video of her mother, Joan, moving and grooving to what could only be music from the new album that we cannot hear, which is a cruel thing to do

A video of Grande curled up under a blanket on the couch, laughing and saying, “I’m so tired. I’m so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”

So, yes, by all accounts (aside from an official release date being announced), Grande’s album will arrive sometime in 2024. And when it does, it will be her first since 2020’s Positions and end a nearly four-year drought — the longest-ever time elapsed between Grande albums.