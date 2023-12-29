2023 has been a year filled with monumental highs for “The Way” singer Ariana Grande. From the tenth anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly, and filming Wicked to the release of her Cloud Pink perfume, Ariana has received a flood of love from fans. It was also filled with explosive public tension surrounding the news of her divorce from Dalton Gomez and Ariana’s rumored relationship with Ethan Slater.

Still, Grande has found joy in it all. Today (December 29), in an Instagram Story, the musician confessed excitement about her 2024 plans (that might include new music) in a lengthy note recapping her “transformative year.”

Read Grande’s note below.

“one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life. there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.

i’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. i’ve never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment. i gave everything i could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects i was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that i had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this year.

i have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other.

i have never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me (friends, family, and fans alike). i feel safe, even amidst so many things id usually be afraid of. i am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to.

i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.

i am so eternally grateful for all of the feelings i was lucky enough to feel so deeply this year. mine and Galinda’s alike. the unfathomably hard ones and the inexplicably happy ones. i feel more human than ever. i feel more deeply than ever. i feel softer and stronger, all at once.

i am wrapping you all in a cocoon of love and wishing you a very happy, healthy new year. if you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass and you are not. take a deep breath and know that you are so incredibly loved.

i cannot wait for next year. :).”