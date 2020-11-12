With in-person performances still being restricted, artists have been getting creative about their appearances on late-night television. Recently, Christine And The Queens appeared on The Late Show With James Corden from inside a lavish Paris art museum and now, Niall Horan and UK singer Ashe are taking a page from Christine’s book. The duo got together to deliver their touching duet “Moral Of The Story” from London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Taking the grand center stage, Ashe and Horan serenaded each other face-to-face. Joined by a full band to expand their sound, the two singers showcased their soaring melodies amid the empty theater. “Some mistakes get made / That’s alright, that’s okay / You can think that you’re in love / When you’re really just engaged,” the sing.

The original version of the track was produced Finneas and saw an uncredited vocal feature by Billie Eilish, but Ashe said in a statement upon the remix’s release that Horan was the perfect artist to hop on her breakout track: There’s only a few humans I trust with my music and I feel lucky Niall’s become one of those people. We have more to learn about each other but what I’ve learned so far is he’s not in it for fame or praise – he’s in it bc he’s in love with music and ur either born that or ur not.”

Watch Ashe and Horan sing “Moral Of The Story” on The Late Late Show With James Corden above.