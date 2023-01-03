Bad Bunny was one of the biggest artists of 2022. The star broke many records with his massive album Un Verano Sin Ti, which was quite literally the most popular LP of last year. However, due to the skyrocketing levels of his fame, he has to deal with many problems, from his concertgoers getting scammed to his fans bothering him with selfie requests.

Unfortunately, the performer has found himself in a storm of backlash after a controversial clip began circulating on social media. In the video, while visiting the Dominican Republic, a fan is trying to take selfies with him as he’s walking. Bad Bunny was displeased by the fan’s forcefulness. So he reacts by taking the phone from the fan’s hands and throwing it in the nearby bushes.

Bad Bunny is under fire for throwing away a fan’s phone after they violated his personal space in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/bz1LsMz8Oz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 2, 2023

While some say it was uncalled for, many say the rapper had every right to do so — the fan was intruding on his personal space.

Taking to Twitter, Bad Bunny shared a statement regarding the matter. Twitter translated the tweet from Spanish to English, revealing it to read, “The people who come up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a f*cking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”