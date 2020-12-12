Snoop Dogg Permits Smoking Indoors In Bad Bunny’s ‘Hoy Cobré’ Video

Bad Bunny has had a wildly prolific year. He released El Último Tour Del Mundo last week, his third album of 2020, which boasted features from Rosalía and Jhay Cortez. But for the video alongside his track “Hoy Cobré,” Bad Bunny decided to tap a different musician to make a cameo: Snoop Dogg.

Bad Bunny’s “Hoy Cobré” visual opens with the singer hitchhiking on the back of a semi-truck through a dusty desert. He hops off the ride once he spots a remote clothing store in the middle of a sandbank. Once he opens the door, he takes a long drag from his vape before a security guard stops him to say that the store has a no-smoking policy. Bad Bunny puts up a fight and the security guard calls over the manger, who happens to be Snoop Dogg. Of course, Snoop Dogg has absolutely no problem with the singer lighting up indoors.

The video arrives after Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo earned him an impressive accolade. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming the first-ever Spanish language album to reach the top spot.

Watch Bad Bunny’s “Hoy Cobré” video above.

El Último Tour Del Mundo is out now via Rimas. Get it here.