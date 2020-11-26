Out of all the artists in the music industry, Bad Bunny has been one of the most active names this year. The Puerto Rican artist has already released two albums this year with March’s Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana and May’s Las Que No Iban a Salir. The former became the highest-charting Spanish language album ever after it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard album charts. While two albums is already quite productive for a calendar year, Bad Bunny isn’t slowing down anytime time soon as the Latin act announced his third album of 2020 would arrive this Friday.

Bad Bunny took to his social media to announce El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo and revealed its tracklist. The singer presents sixteen songs on the upcoming project with guest appearances from Rosalía, Jhay Cortez, and ABRA. The announcement arrives shortly after the singer landed a role on the upcoming third season of Nacros: Mexico.

On a more unfortunate note, Bad Bunny was recently forced to cancel his 2020 AMAs performance after he tested positive for coronavirus. While his appearance was missed, he did go home with two awards in the Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album categories at the show.

Check out the artwork and tracklist for El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo below.

01. “El Mundo Es Mio”

02. “Te Mudaste”

03. “Hoy Cobré”

04. “Maldita Pobreza”

05. “La Noche De Anoche” Feat. Rosalia

06. “Te Deseo Lo Mejor”

07. “Yo Visto Asi”

08. “Haciendo Que Me Amas”

09. “Booker T”

10. “La Droga”

11. “Dakiti” Feat. Jhay Cortez

12. “Trellas”

13. “Sorry Papi” Feat. ABRA

14. “120”

15. “Antes Que Se Acabe”

16. “Cantares De Navidad”

El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo is out 11/27 via Rimas Entertainment.