One of the most anticipated movies of the summer has an equally exciting soundtrack. Today (May 25), it was announced that the soundtrack to Barbie, which will be called Barbie: The Album will feature a star-studded line-up including Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Tame Impala, GAYLE, and more.

This evening, following the premiere of Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” video, part of the soundtrack’s tracklist has been revealed.

The soundtrack, which is produced by Mark Ronson and the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, will feature a track from Lizzo, appropriately titled “Pink,” as well as a rework of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj called “Barbie World.” Buzzy K-Pop group Fifty-Fifty will also share a collaboration with Kali called “Barbie Dreams.” Additionally, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the movie, will make a musical contribution with a song called “I’m Just Ken.”

At the time of writing, two of the soundtrack’s songs are to be announced.

The full soundtrack will arrive in July, in tandem with the movie.

You can see the cover art and partial tracklist below.

1. Lizzo — “Pink”

2. Dua Lipa — “Dance The Night”

3. Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, & Aqua — “Barbie World”

4. Charli XCX — “Speed Drive”

5. Karol G & Aldo Ranks — “Watati”

6. TBA

7. Tame Impala — “Journey To The Real World”

8. Ryan Gosling — “I’m Just Ken”

9. Dominic Fike — “Hey Blondie”

10. Haim — “Home”

11. TBA

12. The Kid Laroi — “Forever & Again”

13. Khalid — “Silver Platter”

14. PinkPantheress — “Angel”

15. GAYLE — “Butterflies”

16. Ava Max — “Choose Your Fighter”

17. Fifty Fifty & Kali — “Barbie Dreams”

Barbie: The Album is out 7/21 via Atlantic. Find more information here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.