Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj are the talk of the internet with their “Princess Diana” remix. Their star-powered collaboration arrived last Friday, and has proven to be equally as viral as Ice’s original version that appeared on her debut EP, Like…?.

Since the Spice Cabinet and the Barbz can’t get enough of it, the two have released a bonus EP. On their EP, titled Princess Diana (Versions), fans can listen to the original version, the remix, as well as four new versions.

The EP features an extended version of the remix called the “Extendo Clip,” as well as sped-up and slowed-down versions of the remix, and the remix’s instrumental track.

Working with Minaj was a full-circle moment for Ice. In an interview for XXL, she revealed how watching Nicki perform growing up played a role in her music career.

“When I saw Nicki, I was so mesmerized,” Ice said. “She’s the first female rapper that [I’ve] seen. And ever since then, I was kinda set on what I wanted to be.”

You can see the EP cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Princess Diana” Feat. Nicki Minaj

2. “Princess Diana (Extendo Clip)” Feat. Nicki Minaj

3. “Princess Diana”

4. “Princess Diana (Sped Up)” Feat. Nicki Minaj

5. “Princess Diana (Slowed Down)” Feat. Nicki Minaj

6. “Princess Diana (Instrumental)”

Princess Diana (Versions) is out now via Heavy On It, 10 Projects, and Capitol. Find more information here.