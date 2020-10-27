New Zealand singer Benee experienced her global breakout earlier this year. Her Gus Dapperton collaboration “Supalonely” went viral on TikTok, caught the attention of Elton John, and earned her several slots as musical guests on US talk shows like Ellen and Late Night With Seth Meyers. As the singer prepares for the release of her debut album, Hey U, X, Benee offers another preview with the self-assured track “Plain.”

For the single, Benee tapped artists Lily Allen and Flo Milli to offer verses on the track. Over a dreamy guitar hook and thumping beat, Benee takes shots at her ex still being hung up on their relationship. “You and your friends watching me / Knowing I’m better than you’ll ever be,” she sings.

Speaking about the collaboration, Benee said: “I wanted to make it a song someone could listen to when they find out their ex is with someone new. The feeling sucks, so I wanted ‘Plain’ to make ya feel like you have the upper hand. Lily and Flo Milli both have such cool sass, and both their verses really elevated the track!”

Listen to “Plain” featurign Lily Allen and Flo Milli above.

Hey U, X is out 11/13 via Republic. Pre-order it here.

