After letting her debut project, Ho, Why Is You Here?, marinate for a few months, Flo Milli is back in action, but this time it comes in the form of a new collaboration with fellow Southerner Snot. Hailing from Florida, Snot recruited Flo Milli for their new effort, “Mean,” one they have released with a new Cole Bennett-directed video.

The visual begins with Snot hiding a gun in his waist and walking out of a classroom as a group of people sprint out of the room behind him. After discarding what appears to be incriminating evidence, Snot casually walks away from the scene but soon after he’s approached by a cop. He then discards of the officer before making his way to Flo Milli’s house where she’s in the midst of an argument with her love interest. Once again, Snot takes matters into his own hands and gets rid Flo Milli’s problem for her.

The video comes at the backhand of what’s been a breakout year for Flo Milli. After making some noise with her SVW-sampling video for “Weak,” one that finds her dismissing the men in her life that she labels as inadequate among other things, the Alabama native made her presence known with Ho, Why Is You Here? The project was highlighted by standout efforts including “In The Party” and “Not Friendly.” Her year continued with added promotion to the project in the form of a flashy video for “Send The Addy” and “May I.”

You can watch the video for “Mean” above.