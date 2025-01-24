Despite the ongoing wildfires across Los Angeles County, this year’s Grammy Awards will proceed as previously scheduled. Today (January 24), performers for the evening were announced.

The first wave of 2025 Grammy performers include Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Raye, Shakira, Teddy Swims, and Benson Boone. As each entertainer sits anxiously inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 2, they will have the chance to showcase why they secured nominations.

Charli XCX snagged eight nominations, including Album Of The Year (Brat), Record Of The Year (Brat), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Guess” with Billie Eilish. Eilish has seven nominations to her name, including Album Of The Year (Hit Me Hard And Soft) and Song Of The Year for “Birds Of A Feather.”

Doechii, Carpenter, Roan, Swims, and Boone will go head-to-head in the Best New Artist category. Carpenter and Roan’s friendly competition will continue across the Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year categories. Meanwhile, Shakira is eyeing another Grammy win with her nomination for Best Latin Pop Album (Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran). Raye, on the other hand, is looking to take a gramophone home for her contributions to Lucky Daye’s album Algorithm.

You can watch the 2025 Grammy Awards live via CBS on February 2 starting at 8 p.m. ET, or stream the ceremony with a Paramount+ subscription.