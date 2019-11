This week in pop music saw some highly-anticipated releases and unexpected features. FKA Twigs released her ethereal sophomore record Magdelena, Nicki Minaj teamed up with Columbian singer Karol G for a Latin-infused banger, and Iggy Azalea made a triumphant follow-up to her 2019 record In My Defense.

