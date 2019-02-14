Getty Image

Never meet your idols — not because they’ll disappoint you, but because they’ll mistake you for a member of One Direction.

During a recent visit to SiriusXM’sThe Morning Mash-Up, electronic duo The Chainsmokers recounted a time when they met Mariah Carey at an awards show. As anyone would be, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart were pretty starstruck upon seeing Carey. The elusive chanteuse was also starstruck, because she thought she was face to face with Harry Styles.

At an award show, @TheChainsmokers were SO excited to meet @MariahCarey.. but things got real awkward real quickly. pic.twitter.com/HuXd4MyU1A — The Morning Mash Up (@MorningMashUp) February 13, 2019

“I remember seeing her, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, ‘Fantasy,’ ‘Honey!” and she was like, ‘Dude, I love you guys.’ And we’re like, ‘Wow, you know who we are?,’ and she was like, ‘One Direction, right?,” Pall said.

I guess it’s an easy mistake to make. The Chainsmokers are two good-looking young guys, One Direction are five good-looking young guys, and both have had massive pop radio hits in the last few years. When you’re one of the most legendary pop vocalists of all time, it’s understandable not to keep up with every band of handsome white boys.

Carey showed she had a sense of humor in a response to The Morning Mash-Up‘s tweet. She has learned her lesson! She knows who The Chainsmokers are. “What Makes You Beautiful” was a smash!