Rosalía Takes Over A Warehouse In Her Stylistic ‘A Palé’ Video

Last year, Rosalía made her international breakout with her second album, El Mal Querer. It was her first album to chart outside of Spain, and it topped the Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart. She has kept busy since then, and all signs point to her having a new album out at some point soon. She followed El Mal Querer with the F*cking Money Man EP this summer, and she has also released a handful of singles not attached to either project. She has returned today with another new track, a bass-driven experimental pop tune called “A Palé,” which is co-produced by Rosalía, El Guincho, and Frank Dukes.

She has also shared a video for the single, and it takes place in a warehouse full of shipping containers, which is appropriate: Press materials note that the song “takes its name from the nearly ubiquitous wooden shipping pallets Rosalía was surrounded by for years growing up in an area outside Barcelona dominated by trucking industry.”

The new song comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of El Mal Querer, which was released on November 2, 2018. “A Palé” follows Rosalía’s most recent single, the Ozuna collaboration “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi.”

Watch the video for “A Palé” above.