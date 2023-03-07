All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Welcome to the first best new pop roundup of March! Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like this year is already flying by. There is lots in store from artists — including new albums from Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus arriving later this month, along with some ones from the pop stars on this week’s list. Check out Uproxx’s Best New Pop picks from this week below.

Kali Uchis – “Blue” “I’m not broken yet, but sometimes it still feels like it / When you treat me like a stranger / How do you get cold so fast?” Kali Uchis sings in the opening lines of “Blue,” from her new album, Red Moon In Venus. The emotional track finds her toeing the line between whether to stay or leave someone who continuously has her hurting. Still, despite the tone, it manages to have touches of positivity. J-Hope – “On The Street” J-Hope‘s new song, “On The Street,” finds him teaming up with his longtime inspiration, J. Cole. “Every time I walk / Every time I run / Every time I move / It’s always for us,” J-Hope sings on the track, seemingly to reassure fans amid his solo era — as BTS is on a hiatus. The duo also appear alongside each other in the fun music video that finds them exploring NYC.

Mimi Webb – “Freezing” Mimi Webb has made herself a significant rising presence on the pop scene over the past few months, and her latest, “Freezing,” further proves her expected reign. Featured on her new debut album, it comes complete with a soaring chorus that hooks listeners almost instantly. Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” “Still Alive” is Demi Lovato’s rock-inspired contribution to the Scream 6 soundtrack, which was co-written with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. “I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise,” Lovato noted in a statement via NME.

Suki Waterhouse – “To Love” Between dropping a full album, an EP, and appearing in Amazon Prime’s new series, Daisy Jones & The Six, saying that Suki Waterhouse has had a massive past year is an understatement. Now, she’s back again with a new one-off song, “To Love,” that showcases her romantic side. “Is there a universe / Where our paths never crossed? / Where I caught your eye / But then someone arrived and we both forgot,” she notes about her current relationship. Emeline – “Feelings” Emeline’s “Feelings” packs a punch with some powerful synths and biting words. On the heels of her previously viral singles, it appears she’s gearing up for a larger project — which just might include this too.

Gus Dapperton – “Horizons” Gus Dapperton‘s “Horizons” is the first view of his new album, which is expected later this year. As he described about the song, it “is about a stranger who is lost and trying to find a way out. Forces around him try to stop his quest, but he finally prevails.” Sigala – “Feels This Good” (feat. Mae Muller, Caity Baser, & Stefflon Don) Sigala shows off his DJ skills from the first notes of the lush new “Feels This Good,” a track that could very well be a strong summer contender for the EDM and dance scene. The beat never once falters from bringing the upbeat energy — and the three collaborators that provide vocal features further push that forward.