Gus Dapperton is soaring on his brand new song, “Horizons.” The alt-pop track is giving fans the first teaser of his album, which is expected sometime later this year.

“All we ever had on paper was a wild imagination, all we ever had to wager was my wild human nature,” he sings over the upbeat instrumental that gives “Horizons” a larger-than-life feeling.

In addition, Dapperton dropped (and directed) an accompanying music video for the track, where he doodles in a neon-drenched diner at night and encounters a unique cast of customers. As the video progresses, the crew of eaters eventually wind up breaking out in synchronized dance. Viewers also get to see what he drew in his notebook, during a mysterious and captivating sequence.

“The ‘Horizons’ music video highlights a brand new world for my next project,” Dapperton shared in a statement. “This world will expand and take on different shapes throughout the rollout. ‘Horizons’ in particular is about a stranger who is lost and trying to find a way out. Forces around him try to stop his quest, but he finally prevails. “

Gus Dapperton is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.