All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Kacey Musgraves is continuing to carry fans through the release cycle of her Deeper Well album by sharing another calming piece of the record. For those looking to dance, Miley Cyrus dropped a previously unreleased track from her Bangerz era, while Charli XCX is channeling Y2K pop with her album’s lead single. There are also a few past Uproxx cover stars, including aespa and Griff, who returned with new tunes that are not to be missed. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Charli XCX — “Von Dutch” As the first preview from Charli XCX’s upcoming album, Brat, her song “Von Dutch” is a fitting confident anthem. She knows she lives in other people’s heads, and is very glad to be there, as she points out in the lyrics that tap into themes of obsession and gossip. The music video finds the pop star dodging the paparazzi, proving she is leaning into the early 2000s inspiration. Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams — “Doctor (Work It Out)” Miley Cyrus and Pharrell made magic on their latest collab “Doctor (Work It Out).” The fiery song has Cyrus playing the nurse role in a relationship, with some flirty meanings woven into what she sings. It also was originally supposed to be on Cyrus’ 2013 album, Bangerz, but ultimately didn’t make it. However, with some re-tooling, we are very thankful that we finally got to hear this jam.

Kacey Musgraves — “Too Good To Be True” Kacey Musgraves performed her new song “Too Good To Be True” on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, as she appeared as the musical guest, and it proved just how it shines with her live vocals. By embracing a similar sound from the Golden Hour era, Musgraves emphasizes the emotion and meaning behind what she sings. The focus is placed on the words she writes and her incredible talent with a pen. Jacob Collier, aespa, Chris Martin — “Over You” When Jacob Collier, aespa, and Chris Martin (of Coldplay) manage to get on the same song, as they did with “Over You,” it’s already clear that it’s going to be good. Collier opens the track, setting the emotional tone by detailing the difficulty of moving on. Martin and aespa then appear in the chorus, giving added layers to the vocals. Finally, the K-pop girl group gets a chance to shine with their own verse, and they do exactly that.

Griff — “Miss Me Too” Griff is giving it her all on “Miss Me Too.” The pop song is about her struggling with the feeling of losing a past version of herself, especially after a breakup. Despite the painful and vulnerable nature, she powers through with one hell of a music video too — using brilliant choreography and transitions to keep viewers hooked the entire time. J Balvin, Jowell & Randy, De La Ghetto — “Triple S” J Balvin brought Jowell & Randy and De La Ghetto into the mix for “Triple S,” where they talk about a strong woman living life on her terms. The trio brings this theme over into their music video where they land in the mansion of a “Black Widow” type of woman who is playing a murderous game with the men at dinner.

Fletcher — “Doing Better” “I wrote ‘Doing Better’ as a way to explore my ego and call myself out, but also to tell the truth about what I was feeling at the time,” Fletcher shared of her new song, which was produced by Jennifer Decliveo and One Love. With her new album Antidote set to drop in just a few weeks, she is only building anticipation by sharing a powerful piece of her journey to be healed by love. The Kid Laroi — “Still Yours (From The Doc)” The Kid Laroi’s “Still Yours (From The Doc)” details his struggles to move on after a breakup. He wants to know exactly when things started to fall apart and goes through all the stages of emotions, from anger to begging.