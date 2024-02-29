Following Uproxx’s 2021 cover star Griff releasing Vertigo Vol. 1, she has returned with a brand new single titled “Miss Me Too” and a video for it. The vulnerable track finds Griff struggling with growing pains over a hypnotic synth-pop instrumental. She taps into the relatable feeling of missing the person you used to be — and her emotional lyricism reflects the brokenness that comes with that.

In the music video, which was directed by Colin Solal Cardo, Griff shows off her dance moves alongside many background performers. The creative choreography, lighting, and seamless transitions make for a truly unique watch. Just when you think you know where she might move next, it turns into something completely different.

“‘Miss Me Too’ is about being stuck in this hollow version of yourself after heartbreak and growing up, and wondering where the version of yourself went that once had faith in the world and love,” she shared in a statement.

“I wrote this in one of the many little Airbnbs I booked to hide out and write my new music in,” she added. “I texted Lostboy and SIBA my location (who I worked with on ‘Black Hole’) and we converted the kitchen/living room into a studio to write ‘Miss Me Too.'”

Check out Griff’s “Miss Me Too” above.

Griff is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.