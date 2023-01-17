All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Pop music appears to be back in full swing after the holiday lull… And considering the stacked lineup on this week’s Best New Pop roundup, we are not complaining one bit. From some subtle shade thrown about some exes on songs to emotionally reflective tracks, there truly is something worth checking out for every type of listener in the new year. Here are the Best New Pop songs from this week.

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers” On Miley Cyrus’ major new single, “Flowers,” she turns the tables on the Bruno Mars song “When I Was Your Man” to craft an ode to self-empowerment. As she notes in the chorus, “I can hold my own hand.” Adding fuel to the fire, it’s also rumored she timed the release to her ex’s birthday. We love a powerful petty moment. Gracie Abrams — “Where Do We Go Now?” Rising star Gracie Abrams teamed up with The National’s Aaron Dessner to create her upcoming album. While she released a few one-off songs last fall, “Where Do We Go Now?” is the official lead single from the record — and it’s a painfully pensive one about a failed relationship.

Ava Max — “One Of Us” Max shows off her vocals right from the start of “One Of Us.” However, just when you think the song is going to be a bonafide ballad, the instrumental shifts to something completely different. As she is gearing up for her debut record, Diamonds & Dancefloors, Max has yet to have a single miss. Shakira, Bizarrap — “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” Keeping with the theme of some powerful petty pop icons, Shakira did not come to play in her new collab with the producer Bizarrap. “You left me with your mom as a neighbor / The press at my door, and a debt with the Treasury / You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me stronger,” she spills on the second verse — and that’s not even the sickest burn.

Sam Smith, Koffee, Jessie Reyez — “Gimme” Sam Smith dropped their anticipated collaboration with Jessie Reyez and Koffee titled “Gimme,” the follow-up single since their massive hit with Kim Petras. Yet, this one takes on a different type of dancefloor tone, employing a funkier beat compared to an electronic pop instrumental. It’s still just as fun though and considering the early singles ahead of Smith’s album, Gloria, there’s a high chance it could see the same success as “Unholy.” Måneskin feat. Tom Morello — “Gossip” Another unique pairing on this list, Eurovision breakout stars Måneskin enlisted Tom Morello for a more rock-influenced song. “Don’t act like you don’t know,” the band’s lead singer muses over an addictive drum line. And hey, there’s even a groovy guitar solo from the Rage Against The Machine man himself.

Taeyang feat. Jimin — “Vibe” “Vibe” is a very fun crossover between BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin that will have you singing the song for days to come. As Jimin puts it, “This will be the one and only anthem.” In addition, the instrumental perfectly complements the uplifting energy of the track — making the title feel all the more fitting. Mimi Webb — “Red Flags” The latest of rising pop star Mimi Webb’s singles, “Red Flags” reminisces about a walking warning of a relationship that she keeps returning to. “I was very in love, I think sometimes you want what you can’t have,” she told Official Charts. “It can be really challenging and you have to have such a discipline to walk away. For me, I look back at our old conversations and, honestly, that person was really trying to get me to get break up with them.”