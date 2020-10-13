“Remix” is a funny term when it comes to music. It seems almost everyone has a slightly different definition for the term. Because the term is so malleable, finding a good “remix” playlist on Spotify can be as time-consuming as the process of actually listening to one from beginning to end. Fortunately, we did the work for you, trawling through any and every playlist with “remix” in its title to find only the best playlists featuring a majority of reworked songs — whether through the addition of verses, the changing of beats, or the outright covering of a song by an artist in a different genre — worthy of being called the Best Spotify Remix Playlists.

Best 90’s Hip-Hop Remixes by bleekwonder For fans of a more throwback, traditional hip-hop sound, this list digs through the crates of some of the ’90s’ most defining moments, pulling out underground gems like Mace Ace’s SlaughtaHouse standout “Style Wars” and A Tribe Called Quest’s slickly reworked “Oh My God” from Midnight Marauders. This mix is very bass-heavy, peppered with sampled drum breaks and a thorough East Coast bias, but it always seems to find a way to swing the pendulum back from all the Big L and Nas by incorporating Pharcyde and Compton’s Most Wanted. Pop Remix by Spotify Songs like Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” have dominated radio stations for months but this playlist gives all today’s hits a rejuvenating facelift. Rounding up an energizing collection of today’s top songs, the playlist includes music from big-name artists like Major Lazer’s remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” as well as a club-ready rendition of Katy Perry’s recent single “Daisies.” The collection of remixes manages to incorporate all the best new pop music but still cranking up the energy a few notches.

Dance | Remixes 2020 by Soave Clubs and dance-floors are closed for the foreseeable future, but this playlist is the perfect mix to throw your own living room dance party. Frequently updated and clocking in at over five hours, the playlist features an eclectic mix of expertly revved-up popular songs new and old like Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” and even reimagining of Kid Cudi’s unforgettable hit “Day ‘N’ Night.” Whether you love or loathe Top 40’s hits, this playlist has something for everyone and is sure to get even the shyest in the room out on the dance floor. Hip Hop Remixes Best Rap Remixes by Electrify Playlists This list impossibly balances divergent aspects of rap alongside a number of unlikely but surprisingly enjoyable dance music luminaries. While many of the remixes here run closer to the standard hip-hop formula of adding a guest verse or two to an existing hit, such as Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” and DaBaby’s “Rockstar” collaboration with Roddy Ricch, it also finds time to squeeze in EDM-themed reworks as well. Pop Smoke’s “Dior” receives a major remix while Marshmello touches up Future’s “Mask Off” — and that’s just in the first hour.

Massive Pop Remixes by Spotify While much of today’s most popular hits are already fit for dancing, both in cars and on the club’s dancefloor, this playlist takes it one step further. Similar to the other pop-oriented roundups on this list, the playlist features cutting-edge pop regularly updated with unexpected mashups. Lauv’s slow-burning “I’m So Tired…” collaboration with Troye Sivan gets a thumping remix and Charli XCX and Christine And The Queens’ “Gone” is taken to new, soaring heights. Best Hip-Hop Remixes by Hector Torres Other mixes on this list tend to run really modern or very old-school but this one falls neatly into the mid-2000s pocket where rappers like Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Fat Joe, Lil Jon, and N.O.R.E controlled the airwaves. This one is packed to the brim with posse cuts like “It’s All About The Benjamins” and “Throw Them D’s Remix,” making it perfect for a Mitchell & Ness-styled throwback party full of New Era fitted caps and Timberland work boots.