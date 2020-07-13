Since the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s Suga earlier this year, her track “Savage” has become a viral hit and the song’s remix with Beyonce earned Megan her first No. 1. The rapper has given a rendition of the number for a variety of performances but this week, Megan chose to breathe new life into the song.

Megan has been a judge on HBO Max’s new series Legendary. The show explores the world of ball culture and asks contestants to bust out their best voguing moves. For the series finale, it was Megan’s turn to take the stage. Dubbed the “avenging angel,” Megan took the stage with feathery wings and a bedazzled bodysuit. Joined by a group of backup dancers who were competitors in the series, Megan delivered a club-ready remix of “Savage” and even tried her hand at voguing.

In other Megan news, the singer recently headed to the desert to give a performance of “Savage” and “Girls In The Hood” for the BET Awards. Megan and her crew navigated ATVs to a remote stage to give a heated rendition of her popular tracks.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform “Savage” on Legendary above.

Suga is out now via 1501 Entertainment. Get it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.