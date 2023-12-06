Since its worldwide launch in 2018, TikTok has served as a primary vessel for music. It’s where musicians go to get discovered; It’s where older favorites go to receive new lives. It plays a major role in the way we consume music. This year, many songs went viral, but only a select few came out on top, both domestically and internationally.

What were the best TikTok songs of 2023? In the U.S., PinkPantheress and Ice Spice made major waves with their collaboration “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2.” The latter also became a favorite of North West and Kim Kardashian with her hit single, “In Ha Mood.” Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” proved to be so popular that she released the song as an official single four years after its original release. Internationally, K-Pop group FIFTY FIFTY had a breakthrough with their hit, “Cupid.” Karol G and Shakira also embodied pure femininity with “TQG.” You can see the list of national and international hits below. United States 1. “Collide (More Sped Up)” by Justine Skye

2. “Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version” by FIFTY FIFTY

3. “Her Way (Sped Up)” by PARTYNEXTDOOR

4. “Favorite Song (Sped Up)” by Toosii

5. “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” by PinkPanthress & Ice Spice

6. “Bounce When She Walk” by Ohboyprince

7. “Peaches & Eggplants” by Young Nudy & 21 Savage

8. “In Ha Mood” by Ice Spice

9. “Makeba” by Jain

10. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift