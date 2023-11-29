Forbes dropped their annual 30 Under 30 Lists this week, honoring some big names that are making a significant impact in their respective fields. For musicians, Ice Spice, Trippie Redd, Steve Lacy, and Latto were included among the recipients.

Others on this year’s class list were all three members of Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus), Gracie Abrams, Dominic Fike, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp, and Kali Uchis.

Ice Spice didn’t come as a surprise, considering how she took over the music scene this year. She dropped her Princess Diana EP, after getting a boost through hits like the title track, “Bikini Bottom,” and more. She appeared on the soundtrack of the Barbie movie alongside Nicki Minaj. She also collaborated with PinkPantheress, Taylor Swift, and more.

Lacy was previously honored this year on the Time Most Influential People of 2023 list. He continued performing his hit “Bad Habit,” including at the Grammys this year, and dropped a new video for his song, “Helmet.”

And Rapp has remained incredibly busy, dropping her debut album, Snow Angel, and securing the lead role in the forthcoming Mean Girls reboot movie.

Most of the recipients released new albums or projects this year, thus making their inductions feel like a tribute to their hard work. To view the rest of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, visit their official website.

