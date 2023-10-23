Every Monday, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated October 28, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Morgan Wallen — “Thinkin’ Bout Me” “Thinkin’ Bout Me” had a huge week, climbing all the way from No. 25 and making its way back into the top 10. Actually, a lot of songs are returning to the top 10 this week, after Drake dominated last week’s Hot 100 with songs from his new album For All The Dogs. 9. Morgan Wallen — “Last Night” Former No. 1 “Last Night” had a similar journey, rebounding from No. 19 to No. 9 this week.

8. Drake — “First Person Shooter” Feat. J. Cole Drake didn’t depart the top 10 entirely, as he still has two songs in the region, including “First Person Shooter,” which was J. Cole’s first-ever No. 1 song. 7. Luke Combs — “Fast Car” Combs never quite reached No. 1, but “Fast Car” has had some impressive longevity, hanging around the top 10 after spending eight weeks at its No. 2 peak.

6. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything” is all over the charts, as it’s currently No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts (for an eighth week) and the Hot Country Songs chart (for a fourth week). 5. Bad Bunny — “Monaco” The biggest debut of the week goes to Bad Bunny, whose new Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana single “Monaco” enters the chart at No. 5 after its release and Saturday Night Live performance.

4. Drake — “IDGAF” Feat. Yeat “IDGAF” debuted at No. 2 last week and the Yeat-featuring Drake hit had only a modest slide down to No. 4 this week. 3. SZA — “Snooze” Another song that hasn’t quite hit No. 1 yet, “Snooze” is No. 3 on the Hot 100 but No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart for a third week.