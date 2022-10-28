Bibi Is An Alluring Biker Babe In ‘Motospeed 24’

Just a couple of weeks out until her first full-length album makes its debut, BIBI continues to tease Lowlife Princess: Noir.

Dropping on Friday midnight, the Korean R&B princess channels her inner speed racer for her latest pre-release single “Motospeed 24.” Compared to “Sweet Sorrow of Mother” released earlier this week (October 24), the latest single takes on 808s with an addictive finger-plucking progression from an electric guitar sprinkled in between. The visuals, on the other hand, takes place in a modern, cyber world (similar to Tron) where a biker babe BIBI is seen seducing a motocyclist in an elevator and eventually hopping on a ride with him.

“Motospeed 24” is the third pre-single the Korean artist has released in the past month. The new single follows “Sweet Sorrow Mother” (October 24) and the bloody, alternative R&B track “Animal Farm” (released on BIBI’s birthday, September 27).

BIBI’s debut studio album, Lowlife Princess: Noir, is expected to release at midnight on November. More info on the album, tracklist and lead single have yet to be confirmed.

As fans wait for the album, the Feel Ghood Music artist is set to perform at 88Rising’s Head In The Clouds in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 3rd and 4th.

