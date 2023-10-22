Hitting the Saturday Night Live stage for the second time tonight, Bad Bunny celebrated his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana with a performance of the instant fan-favorite “Monaco.”

While on stage, Bunny was seated in the middle of a large supper table, as he channeled the leader of a mafia. Joined by a group of fellow mafiosos, Bunny once again maintained an impeccable stage presence, as he turned up his charisma.

The performance slightly mirrored the mafia-themed music video for “Monaco,” which stars Al Pacino. Earlier in the week, Bunny made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which, he said that Pacino is his uncle.

Shortly after, Bunny clarified that he was joking, however, he said that the experience of working with Pacino was “a dream come true.”

Tonight marks Bunny’s second time performing on Saturday Night Live, but his first time hosting. Earlier in the night, Bunny had the audience in stitches with his monologue, during which, he shared hilarious stories, in both English and Spanish. He also delivered laughs in a dramatic, telenovela-themed sketch, which told the story of a fictional, wealthy family.

You can see the performance of “Monaco” above.