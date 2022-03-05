In late 2020, Phoebe Bridgers launched her own label called Saddest Factory Records. The new imprint is under the Dead Oceans record label and Bridgers has a simple vision for it: “good songs, regardless of genre.” Soon enough, she signed singer Claud as well as the indie band Muna. Soon enough, it became clear that Bridgers had more envisioned for the label. She recently launched a radio show under the same name. And during the show’s inaugural episode on Thursday, she shared her cover of Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over.”

siriusXMU just premiered a phoebe bridgers cover of billie eilish's when the party's over pic.twitter.com/0my39YK5tO — veronica🤍 (@canyonmoongf) March 4, 2022

“Don’t you know I’m no good for you?/ I’ve learned to lose you, can’t afford to,” Bridgers sang over a soft piano. “Tore my shirt to stop you bleeding/ But nothing ever stops you leaving.” Bridgers’ cover stuck to the original song’s moody production.

After announcing the radio show earlier this week, Bridgers shared her goal and excitement behind the near endeavor. “My favorite way to consume music is incidentally,” she told Rolling Stone. “I hope I can offer something like that to people who tune in.” She added, “In my personal life, I have always had a radio show. Punishing my friends on road trips with hours of dirges and ambient music, I can’t wait to do it professionally.”

You can listen to clips of Bridgers’ cover above.