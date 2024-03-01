Relationships can end for a number of reasons. Maybe the two daters don’t agree about the future. Maybe a red flag has emerged and the other person can’t handle it. Or maybe you have a dream about Christian Bale. The latter point applies to one of Billie Eilish’s break-ups, she revealed.

In a chat with Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg (alongside Finneas) for the Oscars, the conversation found its way to superheroes and their attractiveness, with Eilish saying she doesn’t “really know much about” them. This led to Eilish’s The Dark Knight-related story: “A couple years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time. No, like, genuinely. I woke up and I was like [gasps] and I came to my senses.

Billie and @finneas talk about Cillian Murphy and “ocean eyes” in their upcoming interview with @ameliadimz for the @TheAcademy releasing tomorrow! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eVyxyaikQ4 — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) March 1, 2024

If we take Eilish’s “a couple years ago” literally, two years ago, in March 2022, she was reportedly near the end of her relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce. Months later, she was involved with Jesse Rutherford.

Meanwhile, Eilish also had some passionate thoughts about the rules of Uno, so check out the full interview above.