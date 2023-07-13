Billie Eilish attended the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9, and told Variety that she was “going for more of a Ken thing” with her pink carpet look. Toward the end of a sit-down interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe published today, July 13, Eilish explained exactly what she’s going for with all of her decisions right now.

Lowe joked that Eilish’s oversized ERL sneakers gave a “severe nut allergy vibe.” Eilish cracked up before saying, “Yeah, dude. I’m trolling. I’m trolling these b*tches. Me at the f*cking premiere — ugh, I looked like a giant toddler. But I’m like, I’m trolling, bro. … Please. I tried to take myself seriously with the Happier Than Ever period, and I was like, ‘OK! Did that. Let’s do something else.'”

The preceding 31 minutes of Eilish’s conversation with Lowe also took on a more serious tone, as she unpacked the origin story and inspiration behind her and Finneas’ devastating piano ballad, “What Was I Made For,” for the Barbie soundtrack.

“I find it really hard to write about my exact feelings in my life, and so, ‘What Was I Made For’ would never have ever been written [other than for Barbie], even though every single lyric is exactly how I feel,” Eilish said to open the interview. “Every lyric. Exactly how I feel. You hear me? Look at my mouth. It’s exactly how I feel! It’s about my life.”

Eilish relayed that the opportunity to write “What Was I Made For” came about organically and unexpectedly.

“Through this last winter, [she and Finneas have] both been incredibly uninspired, and we’ve still been working and trying to make stuff, and honestly, that song was the first thing we’d written in a minute,” she said.

In December 2022, Finneas started a group text between him, Eilish, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, and Barbie: The Album executive producer Mark Ronson. By January 16, 2023, Gerwig organized a private Barbie screening for Eilish and Finneas.