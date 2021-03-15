Last year, Billie Eilish made Grammys history as the youngest musician to ever win Grammys in all four major categories. Eilish had big plans for her Grammy-winning year, which included a massive sold-out world tour. The pandemic shook Eilish’s original plans, but she still managed to have a wildly successful year. Now, one year later, Eilish returns to the Grammy stage to give a performance of “Everything I Wanted” alongside her brother/producer Finneas.

While Eilish had some major Grammy wins in 2020, she’s once again nominated for a handful of awards. This year, Eilish is up for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her subdued track “Everything I Wanted.” She was also nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media Category for her James Bond theme song “No Time To Die,” which she ended up winning the award for.

Ahead of her stunning Grammys performance, Eilish starred in a revealing documentary chronicling her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and subsequent rise to fame. Titled The World’s A Little Blurry, the R.J. Cutler-directed documentary got into some of the creative differences Eilish and Finneas faced, as well as the deterioration of Eilish’s relationship with her then-boyfriend.

Watch Eilish perform “Everything I Wanted” at the 2021 Grammys above and find the full list of this year’s Grammy winners and nominees here.