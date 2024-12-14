Friendship bracelets are supposed to be token of love and respect. Well, one Billie Eilish didn’t read the terms and conditions of the bonding jewelry. Yesterday (December 13), the “Wildflower” singer became the latest entertainer to be assaulted mid-performance.

During Billie’s Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour stop in Glendale, Arizona, a concertgoer went to extreme lengths to hand off a personalized gift. As Billie worked through the intimate portion of her set, a concertgoer hurled a bracelet onto the Desert Diamond Arena stage (viewable here). Unfortunately, because Billie’s eyes were closed as she sang “What I Was Made For?,” the item violently hit her in the face.

Shocked, Billie momentarily stopped to recompose herself. After that she continued to the Oscar Award-winning track. Then Billie grabbed the bracelet to toss it off of the stage in disgust. Users online sounded off about the assault, but Billie hasn’t uttered word across her social media pages.

This is sadly a revival of the disturbing trend where attendees toss things at performers. Unlike in the case of Bebe Rexha, Billie doesn’t appear to have sustained any extreme injuries. Today (December 14), Billie is on break. But beginning tomorrow (December 15), Billie will kick off a three-night run in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum. Following this incident, venue security is sure to be on high alert. To view the remaining Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour dates click here.