Billie Eilish is one of the most nominated artists at the 2020 Grammy Awards: Only Lizzo’s eight nominations surpass Eilish’s six. Eilish was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and during the conversation, she offered her reaction to her nominations.

First, Kimmel asked if Eilish woke up early to find out if she earned any Grammy nominations, and she responded, “No. That went up at like 5 a.m.! I’m not gonna wake up for that!”

She went on to express how excited she is to be nominated (even if she didn’t want to wake up to hear about it right away), since the Grammys have been a big part of her life for a long time, saying, “The Grammys is the Grammys, so it’s like… as cool as everything else is, it’s like, the Grammys, you know what I mean? I watched that every single year of my entire life, judging all the girls’ ugly-ass dresses. Every year, my family and me, we would all sit in the living room and watch the Grammys. We never missed it. The fact that I’m the same little girl watching that in my living room and then I’m still in that same living room being nominated for six, like what is that?”

Elsewhere in the show, Kimmel asked the 17-year-old about some old school pop culture, and Eilish revealed that she doesn’t know much (or anything at all) about Cabbage Patch Kids, Eddie Van Halen, Huey Lewis, Run DMC, and Mr. T. In another segment, she asked kids the question her album title asks: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Kids are kids, so she got some entertaining answers (and one that was pretty creepy).

Watch Eilish on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.