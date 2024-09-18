In the retelling of the legend of the rise of Billie Eilish from indie fave to global superstar, it’d be a mistake to overlook the importance of COLORS in the story. The YouTube performance show put Billie on a lot of fans’ radars in 2017, and her encore a year later is still the most-watched episode the studio has ever produced. Today, she makes her long-awaited return with a gut-wrenching rendition of a favorite from her new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft “Wildflower.”

Eilish appears in one of her trademark baggy outfits, a plaid button-up woven short sleeve over a brown long-sleeve T-shirt with jeans and a plaid newsboy cap, and delivers a similarly restrained performance. As always, the signature monochromatic background reflects the mood of the performance with a muted blue.

While Eilish is still currently promoting Hit Me Hard And Soft and enjoying the success of singles such as “Lunch,” “Chihiro,” and “Birds Of A Feather” — especially “Birds Of A Feather” — she and her brother Finneas used some of the attention they’ve deservedly garnered over the past couple of years to endorse Kamala Harris for President earlier this week, urging fans to “vote like your life depend on it.”

You can watch Billie’s COLORS return performance of “Wildflower” above.