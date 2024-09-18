Pharrell Williams confessed that he is “annoyed” when “celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for].” But that didn’t stop Billie Eilish and Finneas from publicize their candidate of choice in the 2024 presidential election.

Today (September 17), Billie Eilish and Finneas shared their endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris‘ 2024 presidential campaign with Tim Walz. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the dynamic duo stressed the importance of practicing one of your civic duties—voting. “It’s National Voter Registration Day,” they wrote. “We are voting for Harris-Walz. The choice is clear.”

The pair echoed that within the clip. “We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future,” said Finneas. “The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

Billie mirrored that sentiment by emphasizing the importance of this presidential election. “Vote like your life depends on it,” said Billie. “Because it does.”

The Grammy Award-winning siblings are the latest pop stars to publicly announced their support of the Harris-Walz campaign. Back on September 10, Taylor Swift shared her endorsement of Harris with a quippy line about former president Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance stance on “childless cat ladies.”

Other musicians to throw their support behind Harris include Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.