Since taking the world by storm, Billie Eilish has been using her massive platform to urge action against climate change. She’s released several PSAs about the issue and even gave fans the opportunity to win free tickets to her concerts by proving they are environmentally conscious. Now, once again drawing attention to the issue, Eilish has teamed up with the UK’s University of Exeter and her favorite The Office star Rainn Wilson to pressure global leaders to take action.

In a short PSA, Eilish filmed herself talking about how important it is we take action against climate change now. “This year, our global leaders are deciding the actions required on the environment and climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” she said. “We must stand together and speak up to save our planet. Not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one.”

Wilson had a similar sentiment in his PSA, talking about the “courage” it will take from world leaders to half our global emissions by 2030. “World leaders, are you up for it? I am,” he said. “Let’s try to do the impossible.”

This isn’t the first time Eilish and Wilson have joined together. Eilish, who is a self-described superfan of The Office, first met Wilson in 2019 when he gave her a unique piece of memorabilia from the show.

Watch Eilish and Wilson’s climate change PSA’s above.