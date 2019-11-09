Billie Eilish soared into the mainstream with her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The singer has used her newfound fame for a good cause. She’s taught fans about the benefits of eating vegan, she’s publically supported Planned Parenthood, and now she’s pushing fans to fight climate change. Eilish recently teamed up with activist group Global Citizen to give out free concert tickets to fans who are the most environmentally conscious.

As Eilish gets ready to embark on her expansive Where Do We Go? Tour, she said she found a way for fans to attend her shows without buying tickets from scalpers. Instead, fans can “earn” tickets through Global Citizen’s rewards program. The program allows them to earn points by learning about environmental issues and how to fight them. The points then translate into an opportunity to win tickets to a Billie Eilish show.

Eilish announced her partnership on social media. “I did not want you guys to have to buy tickets from scalpers and I know you all still really want to come to the shows,” she said. “So, I teamed up with a great organization called Global Citizen to help come up with a way to earn tickets to the Where Do We Go? Tour.” Eilish said she wants fans to learn more about environmental issues like plastic pollution, global warming, and climate change. “We can tackle these challenges and create a more sustainable world,” she said.

Take action for a more sustainable world with @GlblCtzn and win tickets to see Billie on the sold-out WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR. https://t.co/8UP3AjwHaI pic.twitter.com/Fe0hfDgoLt — billie eilish (@billieeilish) November 8, 2019

More information about Eilish’s Global Citizen rewards program can be found here.