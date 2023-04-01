Billie Eilish recently released her latest Air Force 1 Low colorway, and Megan Thee Stallion rocked the coveted sneakers while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for her hometown Houston Astros on Thursday night, March 30.

“That’s my GIRRLLLLLLL,” Eilish wrote on her Instagram Story tonight, March 31, atop a photo of Meg on the mound at Minute Maid Park before the reigning World Series champions took the field against the visiting Chicago White Sox. “Also in my shoes???!!!!????? she the love of my life @theestallion.”

Billie Eilish shows love to Megan Thee Stallion, who wore her shoe collection at the Houston Astros game: “that’s my GIRLLLLL, also in my shoes??????? she the love of my life” pic.twitter.com/n6NPgaGuBf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 1, 2023

Billie Eilish posts Megan Thee Stallion on her IG story pic.twitter.com/aWJEkv7ns3 — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) April 1, 2023

Meg was in high spirits at Thursday’s game:

Houston's very own Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch at last night's @Astros game. 💪 pic.twitter.com/mYjtEN0YXQ — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2023

Make this the new MLB logo pic.twitter.com/sCTyHtb9w5 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 31, 2023

Tonight, Meg is performing at the AT&T Block Party at Houston’s Discovery Green park to kick off Final Four weekend for the men’s NCAA Tournament. It marks her first live performance of 2023, as she slowly reemerges in the public eye after a December trial found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting her in 2020.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Meg said in a statement when the AT&T Block Party was announced earlier this month. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

