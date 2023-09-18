Megan Thee Stallion is embracing “Bongos,” her latest single with Cardi B, and embodying her forthcoming Big Mouth character. On Sunday, September 17, Meg posted TikTok proof of her A-plus twerking skills alongside the caption, “Before the gym [tongue-out emoji] She toned but it still move don’t panic [cry-laughing emoji].”

Multiple social media users noted, Billie Eilish commented on the post, writing, “Megan I’m literally free whenever.”

In March, Megan Thee Stallion wore a pair of Eilish’s then-newly released Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Houston Astros. Eilish shared a photo of Meg on the mound to her Instagram Story, writing, “that’s my GIRRLLLLLLL also in my shoes???!!!!????? she the love of my life @theestallion.”

It’s refreshing to see Megan Thee Stallion re-emerge in the public eye with confidence after the abuse she’s endured at the hands of Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August — roughly eight months after he was found guilty on three felony counts in connection to shooting Meg in her feet in July 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion issued a statement to be read in court during Lanez’s sentencing, as reported by Meghann Cuniff. In part, the lengthy statement conveyed that Meg has “not experienced a single day of peace” since she “was viciously shot by the defendant a little over three years ago.”

She shared that she has “been tormented and terrorized in every degree” by Lanez — “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma” — and offered her statement up as an example “for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence.”