Megan Thee Stallion’s In-Your-Face Twerking Video Got Billie Eilish’s Attention

Megan Thee Stallion is embracing “Bongos,” her latest single with Cardi B, and embodying her forthcoming Big Mouth character. On Sunday, September 17, Meg posted TikTok proof of her A-plus twerking skills alongside the caption, “Before the gym [tongue-out emoji] She toned but it still move don’t panic [cry-laughing emoji].”

Multiple social media users noted, Billie Eilish commented on the post, writing, “Megan I’m literally free whenever.”

In March, Megan Thee Stallion wore a pair of Eilish’s then-newly released Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers while throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Houston Astros. Eilish shared a photo of Meg on the mound to her Instagram Story, writing, “that’s my GIRRLLLLLLL also in my shoes???!!!!????? she the love of my life @theestallion.”

It’s refreshing to see Megan Thee Stallion re-emerge in the public eye with confidence after the abuse she’s endured at the hands of Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August — roughly eight months after he was found guilty on three felony counts in connection to shooting Meg in her feet in July 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion issued a statement to be read in court during Lanez’s sentencing, as reported by Meghann Cuniff. In part, the lengthy statement conveyed that Meg has “not experienced a single day of peace” since she “was viciously shot by the defendant a little over three years ago.”

She shared that she has “been tormented and terrorized in every degree” by Lanez — “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma” — and offered her statement up as an example “for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence.”

So, yes: I am here for any sign at all that Meg is starting to feel more like herself again.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

